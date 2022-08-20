Weather Authority: Another 90-degree day to kick start a hot, humid weekend

The 90-degree days are back this weekend as hot temperatures hit the Delaware Valley yet again.

Saturday is set to be the 39th day to hit 90 degrees this summer, an upward trend across the area.

Sun is the forecast all day with a bit a lingering humidity. Temperatures will start to drop overnight as Sunday highs are not expected to reach the 90s.

A chance of storms Sunday into Monday to start another hot and humid week this August.

___

SATURDAY: More humid. High: 90

SUNDAY: An evening storm. High: 88, Low: 72

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 82, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Leftover shower. High: 86, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: 40th 90-degree day. High: 90, Low: 68

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Clear skies. High: 92, Low: 72