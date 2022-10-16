Weather Authority: Another beautiful day of sunshine ahead of Monday showers

Today is the day to get outside!

Ending the weekend with another beautiful day as sun will fill the sky for most as the day as temperature rise to a high of 70 degrees.

Clouds will start to appear around Eagles game time Sunday night, but the Philadelphia area will remain dry through the evening.

However, rain makes its way into the forecast Monday with showers starting in the morning and lasting into the evening.

Temperatures will take a drastic dip for the rest of the week with highs in 50s and lows reaching 38 degrees.

___

SUNDAY: Another beautiful day. High: 70, Low: 58

MONDAY: A few showers. High: 68, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Windy, cold. High: 50, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Still chilly, windy. High: 52, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 58, Low: 42

FRIDAY: Still sunny. High: 64, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Nice weekend. High: 68, Low: 46