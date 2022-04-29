Weather Authority: Blustery spring day warms up to sunny, pleasant first day of May

Another windy spring day as the month of April comes to a close.

No rain forecasted for today, but more winds are expected to pick up later today.

Those winds will make temperature feel even cooler as the high hits 63.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority app

High winds, along with dry air and very low humidity, have brought another Red Flag Warning to the area.

Look forward to sunny and pleasant days this weekend with temperatures warming up each day. The first day of May is set to bring some sun and a high of 70 degrees.

___

FRIDAY: Still breezy. High: 63

SATURDAY: Sunny milder. High: 68 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Lovely May Day. High: 70 Low: 42

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 68 Low: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Storm chance. High: 77 Low: 56

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 71 Low: 55