Weather Authority: Another near-record warm day in store for the Delaware Valley

Temperatures will remain above average and near record warmth Sunday.

Folks north and west of Philadelphia may see spotty showers Sunday morning, though most of the region should remain dry for the day.

Highs in the Delaware Valley Sunday should top out in the mid to upper 70s, while the Lehigh Valley should see temps closer to the mid-60s. A warm day overall, for everyone.

One more warm day is on tap for Monday before a cold front blows through, knocking temps back to normal for Tuesday.

>> Stay up-to-date with changing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY: A few showers. High: 78, Low: 64

MONDAY: Becoming sunny. High: 76, Low: 48

TUESDAY: Election Day. High: 60, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High: 56, Low: 44

THURSDAY: Still sunny. High: 66, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 68; Low: 54