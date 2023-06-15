Weather Authority: Another round of storms move in Friday ahead of seasonable holiday weekend

What will start as a dry morning in the Delaware Valley will become an afternoon with storms ahead of a seasonable holiday weekend.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says increasing cloud cover will move into the area late Friday morning before inconvenient showers move through.

According to forecasters, a line of severe storms with heavy rain and strong winds will move across Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore during the afternoon hours.

The scattered showers and storms will impact plans for those heading to the beach for the weekend.

Temperatures will linger in the 70s throughout the day before jumping back into the 80s for the weekend.

>> Get FOX 29's Weather App For Severe Weather Alerts

______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Showers & storms. High: 75, Low: 62

SATURDAY: A stray shower. High: 80, Low: 84

SUNDAY: Father's Day. High: 84, Low: 60

MONDAY: Juneteenth. High: 85, Low: 64

TUESDAY: Afternoon shower chance. High: 80, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Summer begins. High: 77, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High: 78, Low: 60