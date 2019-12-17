Weather Authority: Arctic front will plummet temperatures across region Wednesday

Watch out for a potentially slick commute Wednesday morning as temperatures will plummet overnight and freeze the moisture left over from Tuesday's rain.

Sunny skies in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will be spoiled by an artic front that will bring frigid temps throughout the day. Morning temperatures in the city will sit in the high-20s and rise into the 30s by the afternoon hours, before dipping again into the 20s by nightfall.

Berks County and areas to the north of Philadelphia can expect Wednesday night temps to drop into the teens. Mount Pocono will fall to 11 degrees while Allentown and Reading will reach 15. Meanwhile, Trenton and Wrightstown will sit in the mid-20s during the evening.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says don't be surprised to see a snow squall pop up throughout the day with blustering winds that could combine to cause momentary white outs.

-------------

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 37 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 30 Low: 20

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 35 Low: 22

SATURDAY: AM clouds/PM sun. High: 46 Low: 30