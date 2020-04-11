Weather Authority: Beautiful Easter Sunday with warm temps, sunny skies

The Philadelphia area is slated for warm Easter Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will reach the a high of around 72 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will increase later Sunday morning, and a breeze will pick up this afternoon.

Thunderstorms will move into the region early Monday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid-70s.

Bu Tuesday, the high will drop below 60 degrees.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 72 Low: 58

MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 38

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live