Weather Authority: Beautiful Easter Sunday with warm temps, sunny skies
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for warm Easter Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
Temperatures will reach the a high of around 72 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
Clouds will increase later Sunday morning, and a breeze will pick up this afternoon.
Thunderstorms will move into the region early Monday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the mid-70s.
Bu Tuesday, the high will drop below 60 degrees.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 72 Low: 58
MONDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 75 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 57 Low: 40
WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: 48 Low: 37
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55 Low: 38
___
WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live