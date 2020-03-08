Weather Authority: Beautiful Sunday kicks off week of spring-like conditions

Philadelphia and surrounding counties are in store for a heavy dose of spring-like conditions beginning on Sunday. Warm temperatures will reach near the 60s and will be accompanied by clear and sunny skies across the region.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Morning temperatures will start off chilly, but quickly warm up into the 50s by noontime. Conditions will continue to improve as the afternoon progresses and temperatures will peak near 60 degrees.

The overnight hours will offer a brief respite from the mild weather, but temperatures Monday will exceed Sunday's totals. FOX 29 meteorologist Jeff Robbins is forecasting a high of 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will dip back into the 60s with a chance of showers, but the following days will level out with conditions partly sunny to cloudy with highs in the high 50s and low 60s.

___

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 59

Advertisement

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 70, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Chance of showers, mild. High: 64, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of p.m. rain. High: 60, Low: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. High: 57, Low: 43

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP