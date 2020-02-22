Weather Authority: Beautiful Sunday with sunny skies, mild temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and mild temperatures.
A high of around 55 degrees is expected.
By Monday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees before dropping back down to a high of 49 degrees on Tuesday.
Precipitation returns to the forecast Tuesday. Rain is expected to carry over into Wednesday.
___
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 32
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Rain. High: 49 Low: 44
WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 44 Low: 29
___
