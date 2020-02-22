Weather Authority: Beautiful Sunday with sunny skies, mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Sunday with sunny skies and mild temperatures.

A high of around 55 degrees is expected.

By Monday, temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees before dropping back down to a high of 49 degrees on Tuesday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Tuesday. Rain is expected to carry over into Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 32

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Rain. High: 49 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 52 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 44 Low: 29

