Weather Authority: Beautiful, sunny Monday with warm temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Monday to kick off the week amid sunny skies and spring-like temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees.
By Tuesday, temperatures will see a slight dip. By Wednesday, temperatures will fall below 60 degrees.
Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some morning showers.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70 Low: 50
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 65 Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 40
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 49
FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 69 Low: 39
