Weather Authority: Beautiful, sunny Monday with warm temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Monday to kick off the week amid sunny skies and spring-like temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of 70 degrees.

By Tuesday, temperatures will see a slight dip. By Wednesday, temperatures will fall below 60 degrees.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some morning showers.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 70 Low: 50

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 65 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 49

FRIDAY: AM showers. High: 69 Low: 39

