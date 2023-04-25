Weather Authority: Below-average temperatures continue with some late Wednesday showers

The cool weather that the Delaware Valley experienced on Tuesday will stick around through Wednesday. The sunshine, on the other hand, will not.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr is tracking showers that expected to make their way to the area by late afternoon on Wednesday.

Clouds are expected to roll through during the morning hours before temperatures drop from the afternoon high of 68 into the 40s, making for a chilly, gloomy, and wet Wednesday night.

Overnight temperatures are still dropping into the 30s, which forecasters say could be affecting seasonal outdoor plants. Some frost is even expected in the northern parts of Pennsylvania.

Things dry out on Thursday with partly sunny skies before the wet weather returns to ring in the weekend.

Friday morning will be chilly, but dry. Some nighttime showers are expected to return Friday night, and they will stick around through much of the weekend.

Forecasters say Saturday will have a soaking start, but then by Sunday, the rain will move out and temperatures will climb towards the 70s.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 63, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 68, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Showers late. High: 62, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Soaking start. High: 65, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Drying out. High: 70, Low: 52

MONDAY: Rain returns. High: 62, Low: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 62, Low: 46