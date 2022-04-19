Weather Authority: Temperatures return to the 60s Wednesday, warm weekend ahead

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will follow in the wake of a rare spring nor'easter that brought showers and below-average conditions Tuesday.

Expect the chance of a lingering shower to last until sunset Tuesday as an area of low pressure lifts to the far north to create wrap-around moisture during the evening.

Temperatures will drop overnight into the 30s with mostly dry conditions. Philadelphia and its suburbs will bottom out around 40 degrees, while areas north and west will skew slightly cooler.

Sunshine will reemerge on Wednesday, but the temperatures will remain below average in the mid 50s to low 60s across the area. Forecasters say Wednesday’s high of 61 degrees is about five degrees below-average for this time of year.

The weather takes a turn on Friday as the temperature will stretch into the 70s, which will set the stage for a mild and mostly sunny weekend across the region.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice. High: 61, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Back to normal. High: 66, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Warn and breezy. High: 76, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Stays mild and pleasant. High: 66, Low: 49

