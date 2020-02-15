Weather Authority: Bitter cold Saturday with sun and clouds slated for region

Philadelphia is in store for a bitter cold Saturday with temperatures struggling to peak above the freezing point. Plenty of sunshine with spotty clouds will give the region a break from the recent string of rainy overcast conditions.

Expect morning temperatures to sit in the teens and low 20s across the region. By high noon, temps will peak just below 30 with calming winds. Temperatures will peak at 35 around 3 p.m., but wind chills will make if feel below freezing.

A Code Blue has been issued for several counties across the region. Residents who are concerned about the wellbeing of a homeless person, elderly person, or stray or neglected animal can find appropriate contact information here.

A cold snap on Sunday will provide much needed relief from the bitter cold. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 49 in most areas. Similar conditions are expect to continue on Monday, before rain moves into the region on Tuesday.

Saturday: Cold, sunny. High: 35

Sunday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 28

Monday: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 34

Tuesday: Warmer, rainy. High: 56, Low: 36