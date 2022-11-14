Weather Authority: Blast of winter hitting the Delaware Valley with freeze warning and temps in the 30s

A cold Monday across the Delaware Valley will lead to an even colder Tuesday as temperatures will continue to fall into the early morning hours.

Just before Monday night's Eagles game, temperatures lingered in the 40s. Forecasters say they are predicting temperatures to plummet into the 30s as our area experiences the first blast of winter.

A freeze warning is in effect with temperatures as low as 24 in the suburbs overnight. Center City will only be a bit warmer at 31.

Tuesday morning's commute to school will be a cold one, too, with temperatures in the 30s and lots of sunshine. By the afternoon, that sunshine will be overtaken by clouds, but the temperatures will climb into the upper 40s, which forecasters say is still 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Some rain is also expected to move into our area Tuesday afternoon, just in time for rush hour. It won't last, though as it is expected to taper by Wednesday.

As the week progresses, temperatures continue to drop ahead of a freezing weekend with highs in the 30s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Afternoon showers. High: 48, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: A.m. scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 45

THURSDAY: Windy again. High: 47, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Fall chill. High: 45, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. High: 39, Low: 31

SUNDAY: Stays cold. High: 42, Low: 29

MONDAY: Still cold and sunny. High: 42, Low: 27