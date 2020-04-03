Weather Authority: Blustery, cloudy Friday leads to mild weekend

Expect the chilly and blustery conditions from Thursday to continue on Friday, as highs will barely reach the 50s.

Wind gusts will begin in the morning and continue throughout the day. FOX 29's Sue Serio says expect winds gusts as strong as 26 MPH in the city.

Most of the region will experience dense cloud cover, with a few windows of sunshine. Temperatures will max out at 55 in Philadelphia and surrounding regions, but steady winds will make it feel cooler.

Some areas could see a pop-up shower in the afternoon, as a small line of precipitation works its ways across the region.

Mild conditions and sunshine will return over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hover around the 60 degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds.

FRIDAY: Blustery, cloudy. High: 55

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 58, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 70, Low: 48

