Weather Authority: Blustery, cold Thursday slated for region

Expect a cold and blustery Thursday to kick off a round of winter weather conditions that will impact the region over the next several days.

A wind advisory is in effect for the entire area Thursday morning into the evening hours. Gusts are expected to reach between 40 MPH and 50 MPH. Temperatures will remain mild, with the highs in most areas reaching into the mid-40s.

Philadelphia will peak at 46 on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. FOX 29's Sue Serio says don't be surprised to see a snow squall rush through our area over the course of the day.

A look ahead to the weekend shows conditions remaining mostly the same Friday with more sunshine. Precipitation will move into the region Saturday with a mix of snow and rain. Expect a 1-2 inches of snow in the city and 3-5 inches around Lehigh and the Poconos.

Thursday: Blustery, cold. High: 40

Friday: Breezy, colder. High: 34, Low: 26

Saturday: Snow to rain. High: 40, Low: 21

Sunday: Breezy, cold. High: 39, Low: 36