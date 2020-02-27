Weather Authority: Blustery, cold Thursday with passing clouds slated for region

A cold and windy Thursday with some sun and passing clouds is slated for Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s in most areas, but gusting winds will make conditions feel much colder. Most areas can expect winds to blow between 20 MPH to 35 MPH.

With the added wind chill, temperatures will feel like the 20s and 30s across the region. In the city, a high of 40 degrees will feel below freezing with the added wind chill. Morning and afternoon wind chill temperatures will sit in the mid-20s and peak at 30 by sundown.

Similar conditions will continue on Friday and through the weekend. Winds will die down on Saturday, but temperatures will remain low.

Thursday: Blustery, cold. High: 40

Friday: Still windy. High: 42, Low: 29

Saturday: Cold, partly sunny. High: 38, Low: 26

Sunday: Sunny, chilly. High: 43, Low: 25

Monday: Mild, partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 34