Weather Authority: Blustery Tuesday expected as temperatures drop throughout the week

It was a sunny and well-above-average Monday across the Delaware Valley with the city's high at 56. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the average for this time of year is 49, almost ten degrees below Monday's high.

Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s as a wintry mix of wet weather makes its way to the area.

Philadelphia could see a few snowflakes overnight, but nothing that you'll need your ice scraper for as the city's temperatures stay above freezing.

By the late morning on Tuesday, forecasters say the clouds will begin to clear, but the sun won't make its way out as a blustery day is in store.

Tuesday's wind gusts are expected to reach 35 mph with temperatures in the 40s.

The sun will return on Wednesday, but temperatures are expected to be below-average, unsettling the string of above-average weather the region has seen throughout this winter.

Throughout the week, temperatures will remain in the upper 40s. The weekend is expected to start off wet, making for a perfect rainy rest day as we prepare to move our clocks forward overnight into Sunday.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: AM clouds, blustery. High: 47, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool. High: 48, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: More clouds. High: 48, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Clouds and showers. High: 43, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High: 50, Low: 32

MONDAY: Showers again. High: 47, Low: 35