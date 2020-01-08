Weather Authority: Blustery Wednesday after snow squall hits region

The Philadelphia area is slated for a blustery Wednesday amid colder temperatures.

A snow squall hit the region in the early afternoon, threatening travel with white-out conditions in heavy blowing snow.

A mix of clouds and sun is expected throughout the day, with gusty winds developing in the afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 42 degrees.

Advertisement

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal

Temperatures will ramp up to 66 degrees on Saturday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/windy. High: 42 Low: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 28

FRIDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 55 Low: 48

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 66 Low: 61

SUNDAY: PM showers. High: 63 Low: 39

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP