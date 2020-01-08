Weather Authority: Blustery Wednesday with cooler temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a blustery Wednesday amid colder temperatures.
A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service warns of icy roads through 8:15 a.m.
A mix of clouds and sun is expected throughout the day, with gusty winds developing in the afternoon. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 42 degrees.
FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfal
Advertisement
Temperatures will ramp up to 66 degrees on Saturday, up from a high of 36 on Thursday.
For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
___
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy/windy. High: 42 Low: 21
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 36 Low: 28
FRIDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 55 Low: 48
SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 66 Low: 61
SUNDAY: PM showers. High: 63 Low: 39
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP