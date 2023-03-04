Weather Authority: Blustery winds move in Saturday ahead of sunny, mild Sunday

The rain is heading out as the wind starts blowing in to kick off a pretty mild first weekend of March.

Coastal counties should be on the lookout for flooding over the next several hours as Friday night's weather system makes its way out of the area.

That rain leaves behind some cloudy and windy conditions for Saturday with temperatures reaching a high of 50. However, winds gusts reaching 40 mph will make it feel more in the 40s,

Sunshine will bust through those clouds tomorrow making for a much milder end to the week.

Expect a high of 55-degrees across the Delaware Valley on Sunday with plenty of sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week, expect more sun and milder temps Monday and Tuesday. A slight drop in temps is expected by Wednesday, and the region remains dry.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy. High: 50, Low: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 55, Low: 35

MONDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 57, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 54, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 50, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Stays dry. High: 50, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Heavy rain, wind. High: 48 Low: 31



