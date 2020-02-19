Weather Authority: Breezy, cloudy Wednesday amid drop in temperatures

The Philadelphia area is slated for a breezy and cooler Wednesday ahead of a cold snap.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the high is forecasted to be around 38 degrees amid dry conditions.

The weekend is expected to see plenty of sunshine, with rebounding temperatures topping out at 54 degrees.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 28

Advertisement

THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 39 Low: 21

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 33

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live