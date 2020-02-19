Weather Authority: Breezy, cloudy Wednesday amid drop in temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a breezy and cooler Wednesday ahead of a cold snap.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the high is forecasted to be around 38 degrees amid dry conditions.
The weekend is expected to see plenty of sunshine, with rebounding temperatures topping out at 54 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Cloudy. High: 39 Low: 21
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 26
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 50 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 54 Low: 33
