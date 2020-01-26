Weather Authority: Breezy, partly cloudy Sunday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly cloudy Sunday with seasonable temperatures.

Drivers should watch out for black ice Sunday morning. Many roads are still wet from Saturday's heavy rain, and a few areas will see temperatures below freezing.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon, but temperatures should remain above average. Temperatures will reach a high of around 46 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to hold off for the next several days, with partly cloudy skies dominating the forecast.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 41 Low: 25

