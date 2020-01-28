Weather Authority: Breezy Tuesday with mix of sun and clouds

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cloudy and breezy Tuesday with seasonable temperatures.

More sunshine is expected than we saw on Monday. Temperatures will reach a high of around 44 degrees.

Precipitation will hold off for the next several days. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Saturday in the form of some showers, with the possibility of wet snow.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 42 Low: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 45 Low: 32

