Weather Authority: Breezy Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

The Philadelphia area is slated for another seasonable day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will reach a high of 42 degrees. Breezy conditions will make it feel chillier.

Temperatures will continue to hover in the low to mid-40s for the remainder of the week.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Saturday in the form of some morning showers, with the possibility of wet snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 42 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 40 Low: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 46 Low: 33

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 47 Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 35

