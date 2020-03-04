Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Breezy Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

By and FOX 29 staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Wednesday with windy conditions after Tuesday night's storms.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 59 degrees.

A few clouds will make their way into the forecast by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will dip below 50 by Friday, kicking off cooler weekend temps.

Precipitation will also return to the forecast on Friday in the form of some afternoon showers.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

___ 

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 59 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 36

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 45 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low: 41

___

WATCH LIVE: Watch live newscasts and replays anytime at https://www.fox29.com/live