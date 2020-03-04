Weather Authority: Breezy Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Wednesday with windy conditions after Tuesday night's storms.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 59 degrees.

A few clouds will make their way into the forecast by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will dip below 50 by Friday, kicking off cooler weekend temps.

Precipitation will also return to the forecast on Friday in the form of some afternoon showers.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High: 59 Low: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 54 Low: 36

FRIDAY: PM showers. High: 45 Low: 33

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 45 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Sunny. Low: 41

