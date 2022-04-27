Weather Authority: Brisk and blustery Wednesday as wintry temperatures return

Winds are on the forecast for The Delaware Valley this Wednesday.

A sunny morning is expected to give way to clouds this afternoon as temperatures hit a brisk high of 55 degrees.

Expect to feel the wind and cold as soon as you walk out the door this week with 30-degree temperatures tomorrow morning.

Winter temperatures are here to stay for the rest of the week, but spring weather starts to peak back next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. High: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly. Low: 36 High: 57

FRIDAY: Sunny clear skies. Low: 37 High: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Low: 39 High: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Low: 41 High: 67

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Low: 51 High: 60

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. Low: 55 High: 67