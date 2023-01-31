Weather Authority: Burst of snow expected Wednesday morning as temps plummet throughout the week

The Delaware Valley was stunned with some cold weather and a wintry mix of wet weather on Tuesday. Temperatures are only going to get colder, though, as meteorologist Scott Williams tracks a burst of snow hitting our area during the early hours of Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s as snow makes its way towards our area by 4 a.m. Scott Williams says many people could even wake up to snow-coated cars.

Temperatures will be hovering right around freezing, so slick spots may develop after things freeze over during Wednesday's morning commute.

Thursday's temperatures may crawl into the 40s, but the rest of the week will feel more like winter than January did with temperatures in the 20s and even creeping down into single digits.

Saturday will reach a low of 9 degrees before temperatures rebound on Sunday. The sunshine will finally return on Monday, warming things up for next week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. High: 39, Low: 31

THURSDAY: Groundhogs Day. High: 40, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Cold and windy. High: 32, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Frigid! High: 26, Low: 9

SUNDAY: Much milder. High: 48, Low: 25

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 50, Low: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 55, Low: 31



