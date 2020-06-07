Weather Authority: Calm, comfortable outdoor conditions for Sunday

The Philadelphia region will enjoy a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday.

After a scorching day Saturday, temperatures will fall below 80 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

The thick humidity the region has experienced over the last several days will end on Sunday with calm conditions and a high of 79 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Whether in the Poconos or in the city, dry conditions will make it a very comfortable day to be outdoors.

No rainfall or other precipitation is expected Sunday.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Monday with sun and clouds and conditions will remain summer-like until Thursday.

Advertisement

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Monday with sun and clouds and conditions will remain summer-like until Thursday.

A chance of late-week showers could threaten to washout the weekend.

SUNDAY : Less humid, sunny. High: 79, Low: 60

MONDAY : Sunny, warm. High: 80, Low: 57

TUESDAY : Sunshine & clouds. High: 85, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warm. High: 85, Low: 66

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP