Weather Authority: Changes ahead as cloudy overnight leads to rainy, stormy Thursday

Some inconvenient weather in Atlanta, Georgia delays the Philadelphia Phillies playoff game, and that weather is headed north for Thursday across the Delaware Valley.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning should be cloudy, but comfortable with lows only falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Occasional showers should begin around 7 a.m. in the area, with more widespread rain falling by noon. A cold front moving into the region is pulling warm air from the south, and, as a result, thunderstorms with strong gusty winds will roll through the region.

An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, with the main threat being the wind. Locally heavy rainfall is also likely.

It will set the area up for a beautiful Friday, while the weekend looks great, with pleasant conditions both Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Low: 61

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 70, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Sun, breezy. High: 67, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Sun, mild. High: 69, Low: 55

SUNDAY: Super Sunday. High: 70, Low: 55

MONDAY: More clouds. High: 62, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Much cooler. High: 55, Low: 40