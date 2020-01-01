Weather Authority: Chilly and windy New Year's Day

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly and windy New Year's Day with morning clouds and afternoon sun.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 41 degrees for the Mummers Parade.

FORECAST: Winter 2019-2020 Outlook for Philadelphia: Chance of above average snowfall

Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s beginning Thursday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of some rain showers Friday and Saturday amid rising temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies will dominate the forecast for Sunday, but with lower temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 41 Low: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51 Low: 43

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 54 Low: 46

SATURDAY: Rain. High: 51 Low: 36

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42 Low: 42

