Weather Authority: Chilly Monday night will give way to a beautiful Tuesday

After a damp, dreary and soggy weekend, Memorial Day dawned sunny and beautiful, with highs across the region touching the lower 70s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says Monday night will be chilly with lows dipping into the upper 40s. A jacket will be required as you step out of the door and head on your way, but the jacket won't be necessary later in the day.

The week ahead will be a warm one, with highs each day in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Delaware Valley. Tuesday will be sunny and mild, with a few stray clouds drifting in, later in the day.

For seasonal allergy sufferers, pollen should be high until Thursday and Friday, when a chance of rain creeps back into the forecast. The good news is pollen is beginning to subside, so the problem should be short-lived, until August and ragweed season.

Wednesday will see more clouds in the day, while a chance for afternoon storms exists Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chilly. Low: 54

TUESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 79, Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 80, Low: 59

THURSDAY: PM storm. High: 79, Low: 62

