Weather Authority: Chilly overnight with frost advisories for some ahead of beautiful Sunday

It's a chilly night, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for the northern and western suburbs.

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for portions of the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Sunday will be a beautiful day, with sunny skies and highs reaching right around 60 degrees.

Monday morning will also be chilly, but temps should reach the upper 60s.

Most of the rest of the week looks nice, though rain is forecasted for Thursday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY: Frosty morning. High: 64, Low: 44

MONDAY: Less chilly. High: 68, Low: 48

TUESDAY: A perfect day. High: 70, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Still nice. High: 70, Low: 58