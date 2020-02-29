Weather Authority: Chilly, partly cloudy Saturday

The Philadelphia area is slated for some sun Saturday morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 37 degrees. There is a slight change of showers for the region.

Possible snow squalls are in the forecast for Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service based out of Philadelphia and Mount Holly, residents should remain alert for rapidly changing conditions if traveling late Saturday morning and afternoon.

A snow squall moves in very quickly, often interrupting an otherwise clear day, and creates sudden whiteout conditions. That, coupled with plunging temperatures, leads to icy streets and highways in minutes. Many motorists are subsequently caught off-guard.

Temperatures will rise nearly 10 degrees by Sunday, with a high of around 46 degrees.

By Monday, temperatures will rise to the low 60s, where they will remain through at least Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to to the forecast on Tuesday in the form of some afternoon rain showers.

___

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 37 Low: 26

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 46 Low: 34

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 62 Low: 45

TUESDAY: PM showers. High: 62 Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 60 Low: 43

___

