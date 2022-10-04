Weather Authority: Chilly, rainy Tuesday to lead to sunshine and warmer temps by end of week

Meteorologist Kathy Orr went down to the Jersey Shore to check out the flooding and beach erosion after four days of battering waves. Luckily, forecasters say they are expecting the rain to slow down for the rest of the week.

After a cold and rainy Tuesday, overnight temperatures will remain in the 40s and 50s.

Scattered showers are expected on Wednesday, which forecasters are calling the "transition day," as the sun will break through the clouds, leading to a mild and dry Thursday.

By the end of the week, temperatures will creep back up in to the 60s and 70s, giving the Lehigh Valley a break from lower-than-normal temperatures.

A fall front will move through over the weekend as crisp and cool weather is expected, along with sunny skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Leftover showers. High: 61, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 73, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 59, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 61, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sunny, quiet. High: 65, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Stays pleasant. High: 66. Low: 47