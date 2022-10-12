Weather Authority: Chilly start to the morning ahead another beautiful fall day

Today is the day to take part in all those outdoor fall activities!

A cool morning will make way for some beautiful weather as temperatures are set to reach a high of 72 degrees. Sun will take over the skies for most of the day, until clouds start to increase later this evening.

However, in Atlanta, a chance of thunderstorms could mean a rain delay for the Phillies game today!

Back in Philadelphia, Wednesday's clouds will turn to storms with heavy rain expected throughout the day. FOX 29's Sue Serio says to prepare for scattered thunderstorm with the possibility of severe weather.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 72

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 71, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 65, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 70, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Super Sunday. High: 70, Low: 55

MONDAY: Possible showers. High: 62, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Much chillier. High: 53, Low: 43