Weather Authority: Chilly Sunday with mostly cloudy skies

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly cloudy Sunday with chilly temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon.

Precipitation returns to the forecast Monday to kick off the week.

The Lehigh Valley and Poconos should expect snow early Monday morning before precipitation shifts to rain.

Rain is expected in Philadelphia Monday, with a high of around 50 degrees.

Showers return to the forecast on Wednesday.

___

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 45 Low: 38

MONDAY: Rain. High: 50 Low: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 61 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 50 Low: 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 45

___

