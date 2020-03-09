Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures, partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday

Don't get used to the spring-like temperatures. A cold front is moving into the area bringing colder temperatures.

Temperatures will fall below 60 degrees with partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

Precipitation returns to the forecast on Friday in the form of some showers.

___

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 39

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 49

FRIDAY: Showers. High: 69 Low: 40

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 37

___

