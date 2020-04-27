Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures, scattered rain Monday starts wet week

More rounds of rain and spotty showers will impact the Philadelphia region on Monday.

While temperatures are expected to stay well below the seasonal average, wind chills will be in the 30s.

A few pockets of heavy rain will hit certain parts of southern New Jersey.

Sunshine and mild temperatures will return on Tuesday with a high of 62 in Philadelphia.

Another system of precipitation will move into the region late Wednesday and stick around through Thursday.

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 55, Low: 48

MONDAY: Rain, breezy. High: 53, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Sunshine, warmer. High: 62, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, evening showers. High: 62, Low: 48

THURSDAY: Rain likely. High: 65, Low: 55

