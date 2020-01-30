Weather Authority: Chilly Thursday with sunshine slated for region

Expect a deceivingly sunny Thursday across the region as temperatures will dip into the low 40s.

Thursday will begin with the coldest morning of the week as temperatures will hover in the 20s and wind chills will make it feel much colder.

Morning conditions that will feel like the high-teens will rise into the 40s by the afternoon and return below the freezing point by nightfall.

DOWNLOAD FOX 29's WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

A look ahead to the weekend shows some precipitation that could impact the area on Saturday. FOX 29's Sue Serio says rain could scrape past the region on Saturday morning into the early afternoon hours, but will quickly clear offshore.

Sunshine will return Sunday and create seasonable conditions for the big game, with highs in the mid-40s and lows bottoming out at 33.

___

Advertisement

Thursday: Sunny, chillier. High: 40

Friday: Increasing clouds. High: 47, Low: 29

Saturday: Morning rain possible. High: 50, Low: 35

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 33