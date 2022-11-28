Weather Authority: Chilly Tuesday ahead as temperatures drop overnight in the Delaware Valley

With December right around the corner, it's a shock that temperatures in the Delaware Valley have been so mild. These above-average temperatures are not going to last, though, as Kathy Orr warns that the cold is right around the corner.

Monday was a pleasantly mild day with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the region. Forecasters say Monday's temperatures were five degrees above normal for this time of year, but that won't last.

A cold front moved in during Monday's afternoon hours, causing temperatures to tumble into the 40s.

Overnight will be cold with temperatures in the 30s with a clear sky overhead and a chilly Tuesday to follow.

Things will warm up on Wednesday as winds and showers move in during the late afternoon with heavy downpours during the lunch hour.

Thursday will return to cold and blustery conditions that will stick around through the weekend with lows reaching the 20s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Quiet, cooler. High: 50, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Windy & rainy. High: 61, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Blustery, sunny. High: 44, Low: 33

FRIDAY: Less wind, cold. High: 48, Low: 28

SATURDAY: Clouds, a shower. High: 60, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Clouds, sun. High: 49, Low: 37

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 52, Low: 37