Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions and periods of rain in the evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.

By Wednesday night, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see a brief mixture of rain and snow.

Precipitation continues into Thursday, with morning showers expected.

Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday, when a high of 34 degrees is forecasted.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 38

THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 55 Low: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 27

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 31

