Weather Authority: Chilly Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds
PHILADLEPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a chilly Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions and periods of rain in the evening.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 47 degrees.
By Wednesday night, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos may see a brief mixture of rain and snow.
Precipitation continues into Thursday, with morning showers expected.
Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Thursday before a cold front moves in on Friday, when a high of 34 degrees is forecasted.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 47 Low: 38
THURSDAY: AM rain. High: 55 Low: 33
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 16
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 34 Low: 27
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50 Low: 31
