Bitter Cold Christmas: Coldest weather in 3 years brings single-digit temps, dangerous wind chill

It may not be a white Christmas this year, but it will certainly be a freezing one!

The holiday begins with bitter temperatures on Christmas Eve as highs reach just 19 degrees and lows dip into single digits with some areas experiencing a 9-degree night.

Wind chill will make the cold feel even more bitter throughout the day as 20-30 mph winds turn into 30-40 mph wind gusts!

A wind chill advisory is in effect for several counties in the Delaware Valley for most of Saturday morning, with a warning in Carbon and Monroe counties until 1 p.m.

The cold and wind stick around for Christmas Day as temperatures inch their way into the 20s again with highs reaching 29 degrees and lows at just 15 degrees. Make sure to bundle up before heading out for the day!

___

SATURDAY: Windy, cold. High: 19, Low: 9

SUNDAY: Christmas. High: 29, Low: 15

MONDAY: Kwanzaa. High: 31, Low: 17

TUESDAY: Morning clouds. High: 37, Low: 23

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 41, Low: 21

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 27

FRIDAY: Not a chilly. High: 53 ;Low: 31