Weather Authority: Clear skies, high of 71 Tuesday

The Delaware Valley is in for another pleasant autumn day on Tuesday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is calling for plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a high of 78 degrees, while Friday looks to be the coolest with a high of just 63 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we can expect a few more clouds in the sky, as well as highs in the mid-to-low 70s.

