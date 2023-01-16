Weather Authority: Clouds and unsettled rain expected Tuesday before temps climb

A brisk and sunny Monday will turn into an even colder night before temperatures crawl up towards the 50s on Tuesday.

Clouds are expected to increase overnight as temperatures drop below freezing across the Delaware Valley.

The clouds will carry over into Tuesday along with some spotty showers and an average high of 41 in most areas.

A Wednesday warm-up is in store for us as temperatures will climb further into the 50s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says while temperatures are mild for this time of year, we will still need our winter coats, at least until Thursday when we'll have to exchange them for raincoats.

Some end-of-the-week rain is expected to move in on Thursday, but will subside by the weekend.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Spotty showers. High: 45, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 53, Low: 41

THURSDAY: Showers likely. High: 48, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Turning cooler. High: 48, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Go Birds! High: 44, Low: 33

SUNDAY: Rain returns. High: 47, Low: 30

MONDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 47, Low: 34