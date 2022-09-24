Weather Authority: Clouds, rain return for Sunday across the Delaware Valley

Clouds return for Sunday, as temperatures will climb into the 70s and close to 80, depending on how much sun can break through.

South Jersey and Delaware should see higher temps, as more sun will break through the cloud cover. Further north, into Philadelphia, temps will remain in the mid 70s. Into the Lehigh Valley, temps may only make it to the upper 60s.

Some rain is on the way for Sunday, which will also affect temperatures. Some may see gusty wind, with some claps of thunder, as well.

Monday should be beautiful, though windy, with highs making it to the mid 70s.

FOX 29 is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it intensifies, potentially into a major hurricane impacting Florida as early as Tuesday into Wednesday. The Delaware Valley could see remnants of the storm by Friday.

SUNDAY: Evening storms. High: 76, Low: 60

MONDAY: Sunny and windy. High: 76, Low: 56

TUESDAY: Still windy. High: 72, Low: 52

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 66, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Still sunny. High: 68, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 70; Low: 58