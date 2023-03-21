Weather Authority: Clouds roll in Wednesday before mid-week, weekend wet weather

A beautiful, spring-like Tuesday is being capped off by clouds as they roll in to the Delaware Valley.

Meteorologist Kathy Orr says the clouds indicate even warmer weather is coming our way, but with the warm temps will also come some wet weather, so get your umbrellas ready.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clear skies overhead.

Wednesday will see temperatures on the upper 50s, with some areas even climbing past 60. Forecasters say the normal high for this time of year is 54, so Wednesday's weather will be above-average.

A southeasterly wind is moving up the shore, keeping temperatures at the beach a little chillier than the city. Cape May, all the way up to Atlantic City will only see temperatures in the low 50s.

Showers are expected to move in around 8 a.m. Thursday morning and stick around until Sunday when the sun will make its return.

The wet weather drowning our end-of-the-week plans will also increase allergens, like maple, juniper, and elm in the air. Meteorologist Kathy Orr says Wednesday has a medium-high allergy level while Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will have high allergy levels.

The upcoming sunny Sunday will be the only break we get from rain before showers are expected to move in again early next week.

_______

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 61, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 69, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Showers likely. High: 56, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 55, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny Sunday. High: 62, Low: 46

MONDAY: Rain returns. High: 54, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Stays unsettled. High: 55, Low: 45