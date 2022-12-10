Weather Authority: Clouds will roll in for a chilly day at the Army-Navy game

If you're in town for the Army-Navy game this weekend, you're about to get a taste of winter weather!

Saturday is expected to be a chilly with temperatures staying in the 40s through most of the day. Those wintry temperatures may feel even cooler as the morning sunshine gives way to clouds this afternoon!

So if you're headed to the Linc for the game - or just to tailgate - make sure to bundle up!

Clouds stick around tomorrow as scattered storms are expected for most of the day. Those storms could turn into snow for the Poconos, where people could see an inch or two stick throughout the day.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the Delaware Valley shouldn't expect any snow, but wet weather is possible until a dry-out later in the evening.

___

SATURDAY: Another cool day. High: 46, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 48, Low: 36

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High: 46, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 44, Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 24

THURSDAY: Watching for rain or maybe snow. High: 46, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Drier evening. High: 42, Low: 32