Weather Authority: Cloudy and mild Thursday with p.m. rain

Expect cloudy skies on Thursday with mild temperatures and calm winds. Evening showers are forecasted to impact the region.

Temperatures will start off chilly, with morning conditions in the mid-30s to low-40s across the region. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the 60s by lunchtime, before topping off around 62 degrees before sundown.

Rain showers will move into the area in the early evening and remain with us through Friday. Expect the rain to begin around 7 p.m. Thursday and clear out around 8 p.m. Friday.

Saturday will provide plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, before a return to rain on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mild, p.m. rain. High: 62

FRIDAY: Rain all day. High: 55, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Rainy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 47

