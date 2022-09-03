Weather Authority: Cloudy and more humid conditions for Sunday

Sunday morning will dawn cloudier and a touch warmer than Saturday morning.

Clouds will be more persistent throughout the day across much of the region, while highs should reach into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to Monday, The Lehigh Valley may see showers start to roll in by the noon hour, while the Delaware Valley may see rain after 2 p.m.

The showers may linger into Tuesday, setting up some great weather conditions into Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69

SUNDAY: More clouds. High: 86, Low: 72

MONDAY: Labor Day. High: 82, Low: 72

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 78, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Less humid. High: 80, Low: 62

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 84, Low: 64

FRIDAY: More humid. High: 88; Low: 68